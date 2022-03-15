Home sales across Arlington were constrained by inventory issues in February, but sales prices continued to reach toward the stratosphere, according to new data.
A total of 198 properties went to closing last month, down 19.8 percent from 247 a year ago, based on data provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
That comparison is something of a misnomer, as sales in February 2021 were exceptionally strong in Arlington as the community bounced back from the initial burst of the COVID crisis. In February 2020, for instance, sales had totaled 147; in February 2019, they were 164.
The average sales price of all properties that sold during the month stood at $789,819, up 10.6 percent from $714,367.
That increase would have been even higher, except the number of single-family homes in the overall sales mix was smaller than a year ago.
Among the three legs of the local real-estate stool:
• The average sales price of single-family homes rose 18.9 percent to $1,311,985.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, rose 5.7 percent to $578,731.
• The average sales price of condominiums rose 8.5 percent to $518,643. A total of 47 properties changed hands for more than $1 million, including four for $2.5 million or more.
Add up the sales and prices, and total sales volume for February stood at $154.7 million, down 12.3 percent from a year before.
While inventory remained way down (more on that later), prospective purchasers were taking their time, according to the data. The average number of days on the market for homes that sold in February stood at 39, more than a full week longer than the 31 days required a year before.
Buyers received, on average, 99.9 percent of listing price, up from 99 percent a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 138 cases, followed by cash (44) and VA-backed loans (11).
And now for inventory: The 219 properties on the market at the end of last month represented a drop of 42 percent from a year before, and the number of new listings coming to market during the month also was down, suggesting a tight market for springtime.
Where is the market headed? Pending sales for February were down slightly (2.3 percent to 294) from a year before, suggesting the market is moving into the busier spring season but will still be trailing the unusually strong early-2021 market for a while.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All February 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]