Arlington County police continue their investigation of a Dec. 22 crash in Clarendon that left a pedestrian in critical condition.
Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Wilson Boulevard at 1:44 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates a driver was turning from North Edgewood Street onto Clarendon Boulevard when he struck a parked vehicle.
The impact of the crash resulted in the pedestrian being struck, as well as damage to an additional parked vehicle and light pole.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
The adult female victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigation is continuing.