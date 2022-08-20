Home-buyers in four of Northern Virginia’s five major jurisdictions paid less than listing price for homes that went to closing in July, another sign that there is a power shift – albeit not yet a seismic one – from sellers to buyers in the local market.
“It remains a sellers’ market, but the feeding frenzy has subsided somewhat,” said Heather Embrey, a Realtor with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier and president-elect of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
Her advice? Those planning to sell need to accept the new reality of cooling market conditions.
“Sellers need to put their best foot forward when entering the market, because buyers simply do not have the appetite or energy to deal with unrealistic sellers,” Embrey said.
Only in Prince William County did buyers continue pay more than original listing price, according to new data. Homes there sold for an average of 100.38 percent of original listing price in July.
Figures come from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS, as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
Elsewhere in the Big 5 of Northern Virginia localities, sellers, on average, had to settle for less than they sought:
• The average sales price in Fairfax County represented 99.95 percent of listing price.
• The average sales price in Loudoun County represented 99.48 percent.
• The average sales price in Arlington represented 99.4 percent.
• The average sales price in Alexandria represented 98.89 percent.
“It remains a complex market,” said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. “While interest-rate increases have eased slightly, we expect that the number of sales will continue to soften through the remainder of the year. For sellers, pricing a property correctly is particularly important.”
(NVAR’s footprint includes Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church; it does not include the outer suburbs of Loudoun and Prince William.)
For the entire Mid-Atlantic region, as tracked by Bright MLS, the average sales price in August was 100.65 percent of original listing price. The extremes were Somerset County, N.J., which led all localities at 105.41 percent, and Pendleton County, W.Va., which was at the bottom of the list at 93.35 percent.
Figures represent most, but not all, home sales in the market. All July 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]