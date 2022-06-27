With no last-minute surprises or switcheroos, the Arlington County Board general-election race stands as expected, with three candidates.
Independents Adam Theo and Audrey Clement were the lone challengers who made the ballot to take on incumbent Democrat Matt de Ferranti in November.
The filing deadline was June 21. Clement has been a familiar figure on the local ballot over the past decade, usually running for County Board but in two instances seeking School Board seats.
Early in her electoral history she was backed by the Arlington Green Party, but Clement and the Greens parted ways several years back. (Neither the Green Party nor the Arlington County Republican Committee fielded candidates in the County Board race.) Theo was a first-time candidate last year. He describes himself as a progressive-libertarian.
Four years ago, de Ferranti defeated independent John Vihstadt, who had won two County Board races in 2014 in the wake of voter unrest that year. De Ferranti did not pick up intra-party opposition this year on his way to renomination.
