Year-over-year employment within Arlington County improved in the third quarter of 2021, according to new federal data, but lagged the overall national rebound.
There were a total of 172,600 jobs recorded in Arlington for September 2021 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics and reported Feb. 23. That’s up 0.4 percent from a year before.
(Figures represents the location of an individual’s employment, no matter where he or she may live.)
Arlington’s rate of employment increase was well below the 4.4-percent increase recorded nationally (to 144.9 million). Arlington ranked 325th out of the nation’s 343 largest counties in rate of population growth.
A total of 332 of the 343 largest U.S. counties posted year-over-year increases in employment. The largest increase came in Honolulu, up 13.3 percent. At the other end of the spectrum was Jefferson Parish, La., where employment was down 3.2 percent.
Among the nation’s 10 largest counties, employment was up across the board, with the highest increase reported in Miami-Dade County, Fla., up 7.6 percent due to increasing leisure employment.
Among other areas in the commonwealth:
• Employment in Fairfax County was 608,100, up 2.6 percent.
• Employment in Henrico County was 181,300, up 1.4 percent.
• Employment in Loudoun County was 172,600, up 4.5 percent.
• Employment in Virginia Beach was 171,400, up 2.1 percent.
• Employment in Richmond was 151,100, up 3.4 percent.
• Employment in Norfolk was 133,900, up 2 percent.
• Employment in Prince William County was 130,500, up 4.5 percent.
• Employment in Newport News was 99,400, up 0.2 percent.
• Employment in Chesapeake was 99,200,up 0.2 percent.
• Employment in Alexandria was 84,200, up 1.8 percent.
(For the purposes of the ranking, Virginia cities are included because, unlike the other 49 states, cities are independent of the counties that surround them.)
The 343 largest national counties (those with employment of 75,000 or more) ranked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics encompass 72.3 percent of all U.S. workers.
Nationally, the median weekly wage for the third quarter of 2021 was $1,251, up 6.7 percent from a year before, according to the agency.
In Arlington, the median weekly wage of $1,907 was up 3.2 percent. That average had, during the pandemic, bounced above the $2,000-a-week mark, but that had been due to a larger percentage of low-wage employees being forced out of the workforce at the start of the crisis, while most white-collar employees did not lose jobs.
