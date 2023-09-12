A Marine then stationed at Quantico faces probation and an unusual community-service sentence for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 raid on the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes this week ordered Dodge Hellonen, 24, to serve 279 hours of community service, or one hour for every Marine killed or wounded fighting in the Civil War, the Associated Press reported.
Hellonen is the first of three Marines to be sentenced for misdemeanor charges for their participation in the events of Jan. 6. Co-defendants Micah Coomer and Joshua Abate also face sentencing hearings this week.
The three worked together at the time at Marine Corps Base Quantico, according to court records.
The trio pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a U.S. Capitol building.