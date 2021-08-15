[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Junior League of Northern Virginia will host “Conversations & Connections,” an online program with NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
Mann, a U.S. Naval Academy and Stanford University graduate who was selected as an astronaut in 2013, currently is in training for the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. She will discuss her leadership journey, obstacles and lessons learned.
The event is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. For information, see the Website at www.jlnv.org.