Junior ROTC cadet lauded by Arlington House DAR

Cadet Mariella Busigo of the Air Force Junior ROTC unit of Arlington Public Schools has been presented with the National JROTC Medal by the Arlington House chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
The ceremony took place on May 27 at the Arlington Career Center, and was attended by Command Master Sgt. Kim Turner and Col. Mark Dierlam, both retired U.S. Air Force who oversee the JROTC program in Arlington.
“Cadet Busigo demonstrates the values worthy of this award – specifically, dependability, exemplary service, leadership and patriotism,” Arlington House DAR leaders said.
“The Air Force JROTC program mission is to develop citizens of character, dedicated to serving our nation and community. The objectives to educate and train high school students in citizenship, promote community service, instill responsibility, character and self discipline, and provide instruction in air and space fundamentals complement the ideals of Arlington House chapter, NSDAR, which has been pleased to participate in the recognition of cadets each year,” they said.
The Arlington House chapter was established in 1953. For information, see the Website at https://arlingtonhousedar.org.
