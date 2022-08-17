About 35,000 residents of Arlington and the city of Falls Church will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023.
Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form (online being preferred by the Circuit Court) and returned as directed.
Next year’s pool of jurors will be selected from those whose responses to the form deem them to be eligible.
Those who are being tapped for jury duty will receive a summons in the mail prior to their reporting date. Those who are called to serve will be reimbursed $30 for each day of service.
All who are called for service will receive an orientation session, although not all will be selected for a trial. The typical trial in Arlington lasts one or two days, court officials said.
