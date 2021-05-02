[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A juvenile is facing multiple charges following his arrest on April 24 after an incident in the Dominion Hills neighborhood, part of what Arlington police say have been an increase in overnight commercial burglaries targeting cash-based businesses.
According to police, officers were conducting extra checks at commercial establishments after having been altered to a business being burglarized nearby in an adjoining jurisdiction.
According to police, officers observed a vehicle in the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard backed in front of a business with both front doors open. They also determined that the front window of the business had been broken.
According to police, three suspects exited the business through the broken window, carrying merchandise and a cash register. When confronted by police, the suspects fled on foot.
With the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department’s helicopter unit, a search was conducted and, at 3:42 a.m., an individual was observed running across Arlington Boulevard matching the description of one of the suspects.
The suspect was located in the 6100 block of Brook Drive, where he was taken into custody by Arlington and Fairfax officers. The other two suspects escaped.
The juvenile suspect was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony (two counts), felony destruction of property, possession of stolen property, petty larceny and underage possession of tobacco.
