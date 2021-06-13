[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Four juveniles are under arrest and facing a variety of charges in connection an armed carjacking that occurred June 6 at 7:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street in Arlington.
According to police, investigation revealed that the victim was sitting inside his vehicle in a parking garage in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street when the four suspects approached. One suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim open the door to the vehicle.
The suspects then took cash from the victim and fled the scene in his vehicle, driving through a fence that was blocking part of the garage, police said.
According to police, officers were flagged down by witnesses to the incident. An officer located the suspects’ vehicle on South Eads Street and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to comply, police said.
A pursuit was initiated, which came to a conclusion in the 1300 block of Army Navy Drive.