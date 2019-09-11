Oct. 5 is the date of the Bluemont Park “Home Run for the Homeless” 5K race, to benefit organizations that provide support services to those in need.
The race will kick off at 9 a.m. at the park, 601 North Manchester St. Proceeds will benefit Homestretch, Bridges to Independence and Community Lodgings.
The cost is $40 for adults, $20 for those 17 and under. For information and to register, see the Website at https://rebrand.ly/RegisterHomeRun5k.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.