[Updated with round-by-round vote totals and comments from Karantonis.]
Takis Karantonis, the former executive director of the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization, has won the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s nomination for the upcoming County Board special election, making him the odds-on favorite to fill the remainder of the term of the late Erik Gutshall.
Karantonis ran behind School Board member Barbara Kanninen in the first round of voting, but picked up significant support from those who had cast ballots for Chanda Choun and Nicole Merlene and won on the third round of voting.
While Karantonis was piling up votes from Choun and Merlene supporters, Kanninen was left far behind. In the third round, Karantonis had 60 percent of the vote, far more than the 50 percent needed for the nomination, while Kanninen had 38 percent of the vote.
Because of unique circumstances – the need for a quick caucus to meet filing deadlines coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic – the Arlington County Democratic Committee was forced to restrict voting to the roughly 275 members of its top leadership.
How the voting went:
• First round: Kanninen, 80; Karantonis, 77; Choun, 60; Merlene, 30. (Merlene was eliminated and her votes reapportioned as directed by her voters.)
• Second round: Karantonis, 94; Kanninen, 85; Choun, 67. (Choun was eliminated and his votes reapportioned as directed by his voters.)
• Third round: Karantonis, 149; Kanninen, 94. (Karantonis declared victor.)
“I am committed to ensuring that our community builds on our legacy of safe and walkable neighborhoods; ethnic and cultural diversity; excellent schools, public places and facilities; fiscal responsibility and accountable governance; and an unwavering commitment to community involvement,” Karantonis said in a statement after the results were announced.
Democrats are planning a “virtual coffee hour” with Karantonis on Sunday, May 10 at 11 a.m. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
Karantonis is vice chair of the Alliance for Housing Solutions, and previously was president of the Columbia Heights Civic Association and board chair of Arlingtonians for a Clean Environment. He has been active in the Arlington Chamber of Commerce.
The filing deadline is Friday for the election, which is slated for July 7. Independent Susan Cunningham has filed and is working to pull together a coalition that repeats a scenario that played out in 2014, when independent John Vihstadt defeated Democrat Alan Howze in a race necessitated by the resignation of board member Chris Zimmerman.
The success of Vihstadt helped doom the Columbia Pike streetcar proposal and several other high-ticket county capital projects. But in 2018, Vihstadt fell victim to Democratic anger over the election of Donald Trump two years before, losing a re-election bid to Democrat Matt de Ferranti.
In the current race, Arlington County Board and Arlington County Democratic Committee each attempted to have the July 7 election – whose timing is set by the Code of Virginia – delayed to September or even the Nov. 3 general election. The request was unceremoniously rejected by the Virginia Supreme Court. Arlington Democratic leadership tried to blame Republicans on the Supreme Court, but most neutral observers agreed the request to significantly delay the election had almost no chance of happening.
Gutshall died April 16 from brain cancer; the winner of the special election will serve out the remaining 18 months of his term.
