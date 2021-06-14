[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board member Takis Karantonis won all 54 Arlington precincts in the June 8 primary, but challenger Chanda Choun came close in a number of them.
While winning 32.7 percent of the overall vote, Choun scored more than 40 percent in eight precincts, his best results being 47.7 percent in Arlington Forest and 46.3 percent in Dawson Terrace.
Karantonis’s best showing came in the Ashlawn and Madison precincts, where he won more than 70 percent of the vote.
Karantonis also easily won the absentee vote, picking up 71.9 percent of the vote. Absentee ballots (which are not reported as part of individual precinct results) accounted for about 25 percent of the total vote on June 8.
Figures come from the Virginia Department of Elections.