[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Takis Karantonis’s name will be atop the 2021 Arlington Democratic primary for County Board, followed by Chanda Choun.
Ballot position is determined by order of filing with election officials, and incumbent Karantonis beat challenger Choun to the punch in the run-up to the June 8 primary.
Had the two filed simultaneously – it happens – a blind drawing would have been held to determine ballot order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.