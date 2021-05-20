[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Kiwanis Club of Arlington is anticipating another record sale of blueberries as it gears up for distribution in late June.
The fund-raiser offers a 10-pound box – about 5.5 quarts’ worth – of blueberries direct from the fields of New Jersey for $35 per box. Proceeds will benefit the organization’s charitable endeavors focused on children.
In addition to purchasing berries for consumption, local residents also can buy them for donation to the Arlington Food Assistance Center.
The anticipated pick-up date is June 25, but that could change slightly due to climate and weather conditions at the New Jersey harvesting site.
For information and to purchase boxes, see the Website at https://arlingtonvakiwanis.com or e-mail blueberriesinarlington@gmail.com.