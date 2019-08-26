Those who purchased blueberries from the Kiwanis Club of Arlington earlier in the summer weren’t alone.
Nearly 10,000 pounds of New Jersey berries were sold in the fund-raiser, netting nearly $10,000 that will be used to support grants aimed at serving children.
Those were the highest totals in the history of the effort.
The initiative has been spearheaded since from the beginning by Julia Wright, who two years ago was named the Inter-Service Club Council of Arlington’s Woman of the Year for her efforts.
