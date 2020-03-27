The Kiwanis Club of Arlington is not letting the current public-health situation get in the way of planned blueberry sales over the summer, with pick-up/delivery slated for the end of June.
“Blueberries are growing. We will be selling,” said Julia Wright, who leads the effort by the local service organization each year.
For a number of years, the Kiwanis Club has sold New Jersey-grown blueberries in 10-pound boxes, with proceeds benefiting the club’s initiatives in support of youth. Last year, nearly two tons’ worth of blueberries were sold.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonvakiwanis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.