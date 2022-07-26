The Kiwanis Club of Arlington on July 13 donated its longtime membership-badge case to the Arlington Historical Society.
The custom case was constructed in 1955 by W. Rodes Lewis, a club member and its president in 1942. It held badges of members, which were picked up and worn during weekly meetings of the club.
The case was in use until 2020, when the Kiwanis Club (chartered in 1931) transitioned to “virtual” meetings for the early part of the pandemic. Club members now again are gathering for in-person meetings, held at Marymount University.
For information on the service club, see the Website at https://arlingtonvakiwanis.com.
