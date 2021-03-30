[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The charitable foundation of the Kiwanis Club of Arlington recently distributed more than $50,000 to a host of social-safety-net organizations serving children in the community.
“Kiwanis, according to its mission statement, is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” says Jason Harrington, the club’s president. “Our club has a 90-year history of supporting the youngest and the neediest among us.”
Organizations receiving the funding include the Arlington Food Assistance Center, Arlington THRIVE, Salvation Army, ASPIRE, Bridges to Independence, PRS CrisisLink, Doorways, Capital Caring, YMCA, Arlington 4-H, National Capital Treatment & Recovery and Virginia Hospital Center Pediatrics, among others.
In previous years, grant checks were presented at club meetings but, because it has been unable to hold in-person meetings during the pandemic, the club sent funds directly to the grant recipients in 2020 and 2021.
Leaders of some of the organizations receiving donations have spoken at the club’s twice-monthly “virtual” meetings that have taken the place of in-person gatherings.
Kiwanis Foundation funds are also helping meet the rising needs of hungry families, homeless families, victims of domestic abuse, and many others during this critical period.
“Lots of families are coming to our doors seeking relief in this stressful situation,” Salvation Army Capt. Alvaro Porras told the club. “Your generosity is truly a great example of love, willingness and caring, ready to help when people need it most.”
The Kiwanis Club of Arlington raises funds for its community grant programs through a variety of activities, most of which have been curtailed during the pandemic. However, the club was able to conduct a successful blueberry sale last year following CDC guidelines, and plans are under way for the 2021 blueberry sale.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonvakiwanis.com.
