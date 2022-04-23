The Kiwanis Club of Arlington is hosting its annual blueberry fund-raiser, with proceeds supporting efforts aimed at youth in the local and international area.
Ten-pound boxes of blueberries, direct from New Jersey, will be available in late June. The cost is $40 per box; individuals also can order boxes for donation to the Arlington Food Assistance Center.
Last year, more than 1,400 boxes – more than two tons’ worth of blueberries – were purchased, a record.
For details and a link to order, see the Website at https://arlingtonvakiwanis.com/blueberry-fundraiser/.
