The Kiwanis Club of Arlington is preparing for its 2021 blueberry fund-raiser, with proceeds supporting local organization impacting the lives of children in the county.
Pre-ordering is available now, with blueberries (from fields in New Jersey) expected to be ready the last weekend in June. As was the case last year, the service organization will provide “contact-free pickup” at Cherrydale United Methodist Church.
The cost is $35 per 10-pound box of blueberries, and there also is the option of purchasing boxes to be donated and delivered by the club to the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC).
In addition to AFAC, proceeds from the event – which set an all-time sales record in 2020 despite the pandemic – will support Arlington Thrive, CrisisLink, Arlington 4-H, Aspire!, Virginia Hospital Center Pediatrics, National Capital Treatment & Recovery and other organizations.
For details and to place orders before June 15, see the Website at www.arlingtonvakiwanis.com.
