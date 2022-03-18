Before wrapping up its 60-day session in Richmond, the General Assembly passed a memorial resolution honoring former Arlington Chamber of Commerce president Rich Doud, who died last December.
Doud was “a pillar of the Arlington community” during his 23-year tenure as chief executive of the business organization, noted the resolution, patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington).
The measure passed both houses of the General Assembly unanimously.
Doud already had found success as an entrepreneur and leader in the nascent computer industry when he was tapped in 1990 to head the Chamber of Commerce. During his tenure there, the organization established the Arlington Business Hall of Fame and Community Action Committee, and led the effort to develop Leadership Arlington (now the Leadership Center for Excellence).
Over the years, Doud also served on the Arlington Economic Development Commission, chaired the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington, was on the Leadership Arlington board of regents and was active at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]