The Leadership Center for Excellence and Leadership Fairfax have announced the 2022 “Northern Virginia 40 Under 40” honorees, whose achievements will be celebrated in an online program later this month.
“The Northern Virginia 40 Under 40 celebration recognizes the incredible impact that leaders can make both professionally and personally,” said Lisa Fikes, president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence. “This year’s honorees demonstrate exemplary vision, adaptability and care for others.”
“We at Leadership Fairfax are beyond ecstatic to partner with our friends at the Leadership Center for Excellence to honor some of the best and brightest young leaders in our community,” said Karen Cleveland, president and CEO of Leadership Fairfax. “Each and every one is exceptional, and I cannot wait to see the impact they make in the future.”
Those receiving the honor include Lizzette Arias, U.S. Ignite; Amini Bonane, Cvent; Miatrai Brown, Direct U.S. Immigration; Daniel Chase, Kellen Co.; Eva-Elizabeth Chisholm, L’Arche GWDC; Christine Dondero Bettwy, Rock Recovery; Marlon Dubuisson, Office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly; Andrew Dumont, Federal Reserve Board; Obum Egolum, Capital One; Jeanine Finch, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.
Jess Firshein, Accenture; Blaine Fitzgerald, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Sharonda Futrell, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Kelly Garrity, Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation; Gresham Harkless, Blue 16 Media; Chris Hassett, ManTech; Zuleyma Herrera, Capital One; Ana Hughes, The Arc of Northern Virginia; Janae Johnson, George Mason University.
Amanda Kastl, Fairfax County government; Brian Kincaid, Fairfax County government; Sara Kreitzer, Northern Virginia Family Service; Juliana Lee, Markon Solutions; Linh Ly, Pesner Altmiller Melnick DeMers & Steele PLC; Brian Marroquin, Arlington Community Foundation; Erica McIntyre, American Heart Association; Nicole Merlene, Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation; Travis Nembhard, District of Columbia Department of For-Hire Vehicles.
Patrick Phillippi, Amazon; Ellen Simon Volo, Fairfax County government; Megan Souza, NAMI Northern Virginia; Krystal Stackhouse, Genesys Works, National Capital Region; Grelia Steele, Fairfax County government; Cameron Thomas-Shah, U.S. Department of State; Brandon Thompson, Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General; Erika Thompson, Robinhood; Roberta Tinch, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital; Aaron Walsh, Deloitte; Philip Wilkerson, George Mason University Career Services; and Albert Wu, Raymond James Financial Services.
