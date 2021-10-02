[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After five years at the helm, Alliance for Housing Solutions (AHS) executive director Michelle Winters has announced plans to depart the advocacy organization on Nov. 30.
“AHS is such a unique organization, and I have been honored to be able to lead its vital work during such a transformational time,” she wrote in an Oct. 1 letter to supporters.
“I believe AHS’s successful track record and solid foundation will allow its next leader to build on our strong momentum,” Winters said. “I joined AHS in 2016 so that I could put my knowledge of housing issues and passion for inclusive communities to use right here in my own backyard. I’m proud of the many successes we have accomplished together, although I know there is still so much critical work to do.”
In a note to supporters, members of the organization’s board of directors praised Winters as “a thoughtful and dedicated champion for affordable housing during years of significant growth and transition, generously sharing her policy expertise, partnership skills and wisdom with those seeking to maximize opportunities for safe, decent, and affordable housing for everyone in Arlington.”
“Because of her dedication and commitment to our mission, AHS is strong and well-positioned to continue its work,” the directors said.
Winters’s tenure will be celebrated during presentation of the 2021 Ellen M. Bozman Affordable-Housing Awards, slated for Nov. 14.
For information, see the Website at https://www.allianceforhousingsolutions.org/.