The Leadership Center for Excellence has announced the composition of its Leadership Arlington Class of 2022.
“For well over 20 years, Leadership Arlington has provided a powerful and transformative space for community leaders to learn and grow from one another,” said Lisa Fikes, acting president and CEO of the organization. “This year’s class of talented and diverse individuals . . . promises to build on the strong foundation which has made Leadership Arlington a pillar in our community.”
Throughout the nine-month program, the class will meet for monthly program days, as well as for a day of service in January 2022. The end of the program will be celebrated at the Leadership Center for Excellence’s Leadership Summit in May 2022.
Those accepted to participate include Andrew Belmear, Cigna; Edson Bravo, Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation; Samia Byrd, Arlington County Manager’s Office; Katharine Carter, Arlington Thrive; Meredith Chistolini, Capital One; Hannah Dannenfelser, Leadership Center for Excellence; Ashley Davies, Accenture; Christine Dolan, C. Dolan & Associates.
Also, John Farnum, Miles and Stockbridge, PC; Louis Finkel, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association; Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy; Robert Frederick, H. Christopher Harrison Consulting; Natan Freller, Congregation Etz Hayim; Kelly Garrity, Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation; Juan Gelabert, Arlington County Sheriff’s Office; Hans Goff, Amazon; Kimberley Graves, Arlington Public Schools.
Also, Erin Hatten, Dupont Circle Solutions; Sara Hawes, George Mason University; Laura Holman (Kanthula), The Children’s Garden; Deltrick Johnson, U.S. Department of Agriculture; Alicia Jones McLeod, Challenging Racism; Jaime Lees, Arlington County Department of Technology Services; Jennifer McCammon, Bean, Kinney & Korman; Margarita Muzzall, M&T Bank.
Also, Heather Myklegard, Arlington Strategy; Ellen Ramirez, National Cooperative Bank; Michael Rosenow, Arlington Chamber of Commerce; Oliver Russell, Arlington County Department of Human Services; Helen Saks, Striking Media; Malaika Scriven, National Landing Business Improvement District; Doug Seidler, Marymount University; Julie Brodell Smith, Rockwood Co.
Also, Libby Snipe, Arlington Community Federal Credit Union; Chetan Somina, Truist Bank; Julius Spain Sr., Arlington Branch NAACP #7047; Sara Varghai, NOVA Optique + Eyecare; Tony Weaver, Olson Weaver LLC; Marchesa Whittington, Melwood Horticultural Training Center; Katherine Williams, Animal Welfare League of Arlington; and Jasmin Witcher, Culpepper Garden.