[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Leadership Center for Excellence (LCE) has announced members of its Ignite Young Professionals Class of 2022.
The eight-month program exposes young professionals to ideas, organizations and established area leaders that can catapult emerging leaders to a higher level.
“The LCE team is excited to build on the success of the Ignite Young Professionals program while also adding new elements to the curriculum,” said Lisa Fikes, acting president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence. “We are engaging alumni from Leadership Arlington as mentors for the Ignite Class of 2022, as well as incorporating civic engagement projects with Volunteer Arlington partners.”
Members of the Class of 2022 are:
Ibrahim Abdul-Jawad, Arlington County Fire Department; Amina Ait-Bella, Arlington County Government, County Board office; Edgar Kodzo Awumey, AHC Inc.; Nicholas Billy, Ballston Business Improvement District; Zoe Cooper, Leidos; Allison Farrow, National Science Foundation; Wynn Hunsaker, Indigo Asset Services; Alexandria Johnson, Arlington Department of Human Services; Kristen Johnson, Dominion Energy; Bennett Kriete, Accenture Federal Services; Shannon Maloney, Washington Gas; Brittany Elizabeth Martin, Arlington Public Library.
Also, Haley Miller, The Craddock Group; Michael Morton-Campbell, Arlington County Sheriff’s Office; Melissa Anne Mulé, AHC Inc.; Anna Michael Pavluk, Morgan Stanley; Afua Riverson, U.S. Department of State; Raquel Sheriff, Accenture Federal Services; Ned Sieverts, the the Craddock Group; Shane Simmonds, Arlington Emergency Communications Center; Margaret Bishop Snedden, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company; Kimberly Soules, Arlington County Police Department; Noe Urquia Cuadra, Phoenix Bikes; and Alyssa Williamson, Arlington Department of Environmental Services.
For more on the initiative, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org/young-professionals-program.