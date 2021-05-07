[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Leadership Center for Excellence currently is accepting applications for three leadership-training programs:
• The Leadership Arlington program aims to transform a highly motivated group of individuals into a network of leaders with the knowledge and commitment to benefit the community. Applications for the next session are being accepted through May 28.
• The Ignite Young Professional program is designed to expose rising young professionals to ideas, organizations and established area leaders that can provide a strong leadership-development experience. The application deadline also is May 28.
• The summertime Youth Program is a weeklong, immersive experience in skill-building and offers the chance to create a lasting impact on the community. The application deadline is June 11.
For information on all the programs, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.