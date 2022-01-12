[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Leadership Center for Excellence and Leadership Fairfax are accepting nominations for the 2022 crop of “40 Under 40” recipients.
“If you know a standout young leader under 40 who is making an impact, please nominate them,” the organizations said.
Self-nominations also are accepted. All nominees must be under the age of 40 on March 22, 2022.
Applications and nominations are due by Feb. 18. Recipients will be celebrated during an online event on March 25.
For information, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org.