The League of Women Voters of Arlington will host an in-person forum with members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly in the days leading up to the 2022 legislative session.
The forum will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Ellen Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd. Speakers will have “about 90 seconds to tell [legislators] what issues are important to you during this General Assembly session,” organizers said.
(For information and to register to speak, see the Website at https://my.lwv.org/virginia/arlington.)
Six incumbent members of the Arlington legislative delegation will be returning for the 60-day session that begins in early January: Sens. Janet Howell, Barbara Favola and Adam Ebbin and Dels. Patrick Hope, Alfonso Lopez and Rip Sullivan.
The upcoming session will be the first for Alexandria City Council member Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, who in June defeated incumbent 45th District Del. Mark Levine in the Democratic primary and in November defeated Republican J.D. Maddox in the general election.
All seven members of the Arlington delegation are Democrats; for 2022, Republicans control the House of Delegates and Democrats the state Senate, each by slim margins.