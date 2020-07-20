Action on a proposal to rebuild the existing McDonald’s fast-food restaurant in the 4800 block of Lee Highway has been put off for another two months.
Arlington County officials and the applicant had sparred over the plan, which also would include a revamped traffic-circulation design, at an April County Board meeting. At the time, action on the proposal was delayed to the July 18 County Board meeting to give all sides more time to refine the package.
But the delay was not enough, and the July 18 hearing was postponed to the County Board’s Sept. 12 meeting.
