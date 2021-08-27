[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The man described as the “quiet voice” behind a host of environmental efforts in Arlington will be honored with a commemorative plaque at a park he loved.
The Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) has approved a recommendation from the Department of Parks and Recreation to place the marker honoring Larry Finch at the entrance to Zachary Taylor Park.
Doing so represents “a wonderful gesture” to celebrate the life of Finch (1933-2020), said HALRB member Joan Lawrence.
During decades living in Arlington Finch served as a member of (and at times chaired) the county government’s Urban Forestry Commission and the environment committee of the Arlington County Civic Federation. He supported a host of organizations and was especially fond of the county’s nature centers.
“He was a great guy and cared a lot about our wild spaces here,” said HALRB chairman Richard Woodruff.
Finch was a recipient of both the county government’s highest award for park supporters – the Bill Thomas Park-Service Award – and in 2012 received the Sun Gazette Cup, the highest accolade bestowed by the Arlington County Civic Federation.
Installation of the marker saluting Finch will be installed in 2022.