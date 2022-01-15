[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia state government would consider ditching participation in the federal daylight saving time under a resolution introduced for the 2022 General Assembly session.
Del. Joseph McNamara (R-Roanoke) has patroned a resolution that, if adopted by the two houses, would ask the Secretary of Commerce and Trade to conduct a study of the impact of daylight saving time, and consider whether it would be better to move off it.
There have been a few holdouts, but the vast majority of the nation moved to daylight saving time – turning has clocks forward an hour in the spring, back an hour in the fall – since the federal government imposed the Uniform Time Act of 1966. Ever since that time, there has been a debate over whether the public is better served by the measure or not.
McNamara’s measure indicates the leanings of its patrons. “Research suggests an association between the biannual clock change and seasonal affective disorder, strokes and cardiac arrest,” it notes.
Whether the resolution would amount to a request or a demand of the legislature is an open question: One portion of the measure said the executive branch “be requested” to make the study, while another part says the Secretary of Commerce and Trade “shall” submit his report by next January.