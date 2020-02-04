Legislation by Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria-Arlington), whose thrust is to remove a statewide prohibition on consensual fornication among unmarried persons, is moving forward in Richmond.
The House Committee on Courts of Justice approved the measure on an 18-0 vote and sent it to the House floor.
(Oddly enough, the section of the Code of Virginia that deals with this matter also sets out regulations of breweries, a series of rules that would be unaffected by the changes in Levine’s bill.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.