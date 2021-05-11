[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Falls Church News-Press has endorsed the bid of Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax) for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
Levine “brings energy, progressive values and a proven track record” to the six-candidate race, the newspaper said in a May 6 editorial.
The statewide Democratic primary is June 8; that same day, Levine will be defending his 49th House District seat from a challenge by Elizabeth Bennett-Parker.