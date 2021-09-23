[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The chief advocacy organization supporting the Arlington library system haslost patience with the county government’s slow resumption of service throughout the system. And while government leaders say they are committed to getting back on track, there appears to be no timetable for that to happen.
At the Sept. 18 County Board meeting, a member of the board of Friends of the Arlington Public Library (FOAL) read a statement castigating the slow pace of resumption of normalcy.
While existing library staff are doing “an amazing job,” the organization is “disappointed and distressed” at the ongoing reduction in service hours, FOAL board member Sheila Leonard said.
“Citizens are forced to use neighboring jurisdictions while our own libraries sit empty,” she said.
Before the pandemic, library branches were open 66 hours per week. That is now just 38 hours, something that is “unacceptable,” the FOAL board contends.
“All library branches are severely hobbled,” Leonard said, pointing to limited availability evenings and no service at all on Sundays.
Arlington libraries were shuttered in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Even as other local library systems (notably Fairfax County) were able to use creative ways to reopen several months later, Arlington kept its libraries closed, moving from offering COVID as the excuse to wringing its hands over a purported budget shortfall.
Branch reopening came piecemeal in recent months, with the last not reopening until earlier this month. (The Courthouse Plaza pocket library remains closed, but that is due to renovation of the county government’s headquarters building.)
County Manager Mark Schwartz, who not for the first time in his tenure found himself under attack by library advocates, acknowledged there was a problem, and promised the government’s “absolute, unequivocal commitment” to rebuild the time branches are open.
“We are very, very committed to doing that,” Schwartz said, saying the current situation is “certainly not the number of hours that we need.”
But with the exception of suggesting that Sunday hours may be restored at Central and Columbia Pike libraries “by the end of October,” Schwartz offered platitudes but ultimately was noncommittal on resurrecting hours, citing the ongoing inability to staff up fully.
“We’re working flat out to bring the service back to where it was,” he said.
Work harder, FOAL’s Leonard pushed, saying the county government needed to “move with all urgency” to get libraries back at full strength.