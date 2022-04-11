Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears will be the featured guest at the 2022 Lincoln/Reagan Dinner, a joint effort of the Arlington County Republican Committee and the Alexandria Republican City Committee.
The dinner will be held on Thursday, May 19 at Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub in Alexandria. Proceeds will support Republican outreach and voter-targeting efforts.
Sears was elected lieutenant governor last fall as part of a Republican sweep of statewide offices.
Tickets to the event are $100, with sponsorship packages at $250 per person. For information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3jdQJn1.
