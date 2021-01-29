Burke & Herbert Bank is accepting submissions for its 2021 "Lights, Camera, Save!" video contest in which teens aged 13 to 18 can win cash prizes of up to $5,000 for videos promoting money management.

The national contest, organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, is designed to encourage teens to use video to communicate the value of sound money management and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.

Alexandria-based Burke & Herbert will host the first round of judging and select a winner to compete on the national level for cash prizes: $5,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 each for two runners-up. Burke & Herbert Bank is rewarding regional winners with $350, $100, and $50, respectively, as well as awarding a $50 gift card to each of their sponsoring teachers.

“Lights, Camera, Save! gives Northern Virginia students an opportunity to harness their creativity and learn about using money wisely,” said Terry Cole, executive vice president at Burke & Herbert Bank. “It is so important, especially in today’s challenging economic environment, for teens to learn the value of establishing sound financial habits. This video contest provides a fun and unique way to encourage teens to build these habits to motivate each other.”

To participate, teens must submit a completed entry form along with a link to their original 30-second video by March 1. The contest is open to filmmakers of all experience levels. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, and the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules. For full rules and entry form, visit burkeandherbertbank.com. To learn more about Lights, Camera, Save!, visit lightscamerasave.com.