Lion’s Club turns moves from citrus to chocolate in annual fund-raiser

Known for years for its annual sale of citrus at holiday time, the Arlington Host Lions Club is taking a different tack for 2020.
The club will be hosting an online sale of See’s candies and related products, a switch made, in part, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic that is limiting person-to-person contact.
Club president Bob Bushkoff said the club wanted to continue its efforts supporting the community, and this fund-raiser was a good way to do it.
“We still have many community members in need of assistance, and through this fund-raiser we can continue to help,” he said. “The candy is sweet, and your support is sweeter.”
(To see the products available for sale and to make purchases, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3jCDrz6.)
In ordinary times, the Arlington Host Lions Club meets twice a month at Washington Golf & Country Club, but Bushkoff said that members have been meeting “virtually” since the pandemic began in order to maintain ties while also maintaining safety.
The Arlington club is one of about 46,000 Lions International clubs, with 1.4 million members in 200 countries around the world. Since 1968, the parent organization, its local clubs and its foundation have provided more than $700 million in support of philanthropic initiatives worldwide.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
