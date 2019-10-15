Christmas is coming early for the South Arlington Lions Club.
Arlington County Board members on Oct. 19 are expected to allow, for the second year in a row, the service organization to use county-government property on South Four Mile Run Drive for its annual Christmas-tree sale.
But it’s not a gift: The club will need to pay more than $1,300 in permit fees in order to occupy the space for a four-week period leading up to the holidays.
For years, the Lions Club used what had been the Food Star parking lot Columbia Pike and South George Mason Drive. When that property was razed to make way for redevelopment more than two years ago, the Lions Club needed to scramble for space.
In 2017, county officials declined to provide any space for the sale, but in 2018, they authorized use of part of the public right-of-way at Columbia Pike and South Four Mile Run Drive, abutting the W&OD Regional Trail, for the sale. The site previously had been used for a recycling facility, but that has been moved to the Arlington Trades Center in Shirlington.
The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority, which is responsible for the trail, also has given its permission to use an area adjacent to the trail for during the sale period.
The Lions Club’s sale will run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 23.
In addition to space for the sale, there also will be parking availability.
County Board members will hold a public hearing on the proposal at their Oct. 19 meeting. Officials from the four civic associations in the area – Arlington Mill, Barcroft, Columbia Forest and Douglas Park – have raised no objections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.