The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia held its 59th annual recognition ceremony on Sept. 1, honoring supporters of the organization and the students who have successfully completed work.
“This year, the Literacy Council of Northern Virginia reached a milestone we never expected: a full school year of ‘virtual’ instruction,” said Roopal Mehta Saran, executive director of the organization. “This was not a goal we set out to achieve, but even so, I could not be prouder of our learners, staff, teachers and volunteers who made this accomplishment possible.”
At the event, held at the James Lee Community Center in Falls Church, Laurie Hayden, Karen Schroth and Sajida were saluted as Volunteers of the Year, and BlackRock Inc., the Alexandria city government’s COVID-19 Community Response Advisory Committee, the Fairfax County government’s COVID-19 Community Partners Strategy Team and the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation were honored with Community Partnership Awards.
In addition, Literacy Council students read from their essays based on the theme “Learning Lights My Path Forward.”
Also at the event, Berta Jaramillo, a beginning-level learner with a passion for literacy, was presented with the Patricia M. Donnelly Scholarship to continue her studies.
The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia serves 1,500 adult learners annually with its mission to teach the basic skills of reading, writing, speaking and understanding English so they can access employment and educational opportunities and more fully participate in the community. For information, see the Website at www.lcnv.org.