A new initiative aims to provide support for students at Dr. Charles R. Drew Elementary School who may be struggling with reading skills.
Sliding Doors has partnered with the Arlington branch of the NAACP and Virginia Tech’s STEM and Workforce Labs to launch the Dyslexic Edge Academy, starting with a small cohort of students.
Students in the two-year program will meet after school for 90 minutes twice per week, receiving tutoring and participating in STEM-based activities.
The effort aims to provide the resources necessary to close wide disparities in reading proficiency, and is part of the NAACP’s efforts to address dyslexia in an effort to provide all students a road map to success.