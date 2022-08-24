Northern Virginia’s two major airports have made up significant ground but still have a way to go before reaching pre-COVID passenger totals, according to new data.
The combined passenger count of 20.8 million for the first six months of the year is down about 11 percent from the same period in 2019, according to data reported by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Aug. 22 and analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
With a passenger total of 11.2 million during the first six months of 2022, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport came closer to pre-pandemic levels; for the same period in 2019, Reagan National had welcomed 11.8 million travelers.
At Washington Dulles, the gap remains wider, with the 9.7 million passengers of the first six months of 2022 comparing to 11.7 million during the same period in 2019, the last year before the arrival of COVID in the spring of 2020 crushed air travel for nearly a year.
Since late spring, monthly passenger counts at Reagan National have been running above pre-COVID levels. Dulles, however, remains about 15 percent below 2019 figures over recent months.
Both airports are seeing major increases from 2021 levels, when COVID fears and public-health restrictions kept some from traveling.
For June 2021 to June 2022, Reagan National’s passenger count was up 63 percent and Dulles’ was up 59 percent, and for the six-month period ending in June 2022, Reagan National’s passenger total was up 142 percent and Dulles’ was up 85 percent.
The rebound at Reagan National, which at one point in the pandemic saw passenger counts fall off a cliff, has been fueled by the fact that airlines using the facility are required to either provide service using the takeoff and landing slots they have been allocated by the federal government, or risk having those prime-travel-time slots given away to other carriers.
The Federal Aviation Administration put those slot rules on hold for the first year of the pandemic, but resumed them in September 2021, giving the airport’s dominant player (American Airlines) and other carriers the incentive to resume a full schedule of flights and offer passengers fares that would entice them to fill the planes.
