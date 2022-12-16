Even with a boost in travelers, the Thanksgiving holiday brought no great stress on the parking facilities at Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports.
The parking lots and garages “were never in danger of filling completely,” said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, who reported data at the Dec. 14 meeting of the authority’s board of directors.
Parking levels peaked at 92 percent of capacity the day after Thanksgiving at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and did not get to crisis levels at Washington Dulles International Airport, given its acres of overflow parking capability.
(It also may have helped that Silver Line rail service to Dulles opened in the weeks before Thanksgiving, giving travelers another alternative to driving and parking.)
Parking-related revenue increased by double digits at both airports compared to the 2019 Thanksgiving season, the last of the pre-COVID era, Westerlund said.
Airports authority officials continue to advise travelers to pre-book parking spaces if planning to travel during peak periods. Reservations can be made online through the authority’s Website or those of the individual airports.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]