After two years in which commencement ceremonies for local institutions of higher learning were disrupted, things are beginning to return to a semblance of normal for 2022.
Three major local colleges – George Mason University, Northern Virginia Community College and Marymount University – have announced plans for their spring commencement exercises. They come, however, with the possibility of changes should health conditions materially change in coming weeks. All three institutions plan to provide live videostreaming of the ceremonies.
Details as currently announced:
• George Mason University: The university’s 55th commencement ceremony is slated for Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at EagleBank Arena on the main (Fairfax) campus. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for audience members; seating is on a general-admission, open basis. Tickets are not required but masking will be. Should the venue fill to capacity, overflow seating will be provided at the Concert Hall, also on the campus.
Individual ceremonies for specific colleges within the university will be held in the days around the main commencement ceremony.
For information, see the Website at gmu.edu.
• Marymount University: Commencement ceremonies will be held May 13-15 on the Converse Family Field on the university’s main (Glebe Road) campus, with separate ceremonies for the various schools within the university.
Each student will receive four tickets to distribute for his or her ceremony. Masking and social-distancing will not be required unless state-mandated requirements change in coming weeks.
For information, see the Website at marymount.edu.
• Northern Virginia Community College: The college’s commencement ceremony is set for Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. at EagleBank Arena on the main (Fairfax) campus of George Mason University.
For updates, see the Website at nvcc.edu.
