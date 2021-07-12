The Reinsch/Pierce family, whose philanthropic initiatives on behalf of Virginia Hospital date back nearly 40 years, again are making their mark with largesse.
Long-time donor Lola C. Reinsch recently donated $5 million to support the hospital’s campus-expansion efforts.
“This generous gift will have a tremendous impact on our efforts to expand the hospital’s reach, helping to transform the health care we can provide to our community,” said Tony Burchard, president of the Virginia Hospital Center Foundation, in announcing the award.
“I am so proud to be making this donation to Virginia Hospital Center to promote their outstanding health services in our community,” Reinsch said.
“The hospital provides such wonderful care – I am grateful that my own children and grandson took their first breaths there, and we hope that this gift will help Virginia Hospital Center serve even more families.”
The hospital, whose roots in Arlington date to the mid-1940s, currently is in the midst of an expansion of its North George Mason Drive campus that includes a seven-story outpatient pavilion to centralize outpatient services in one location. The expansion project also includes an updated parking structure that will add nearly 1,300 spaces.
The Reinsch family, long active in real-estate development and management, has been supportive of the hospital in a variety of ways.
In 2012, Lola Reinsch established Virginia Hospital Center’s Reinsch Pierce Family Center for Breast Health in honor of her mother, Dolores G. Reinsch, as well as her father, Emerson G. Reinsch, a builder-developer of rental-apartment communities in Arlington.
This state-of-the-art facility became the first breast center in Virginia to be nationally certified by the American College of Surgeons’ National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.
