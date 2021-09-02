[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County government is slated to receive $36.2 million and the Arlington County government nearly $9.9 million from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which is acting as a conduit for federal funding.
WMATA received $1.2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding and will provide $150.5 million in credits to local transit providers in the region that are not recipients of the funds.
Under the allocation, Virginia jurisdictions will share $72 million, Maryland localities $56.7 million and the District of Columbia $21.6 million of the federal largesse.