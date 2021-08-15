[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Home-buyers in July shelled out more, on a per-square-foot basis, than they did a year before in nearly all jurisdictions across the Washington region.
Leading the pack was the District of Columbia, where the average per-square-foot cost of $555 was up 7.6 percent from $516 in July 2020, according to figures reported Aug. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.
Tops in Northern Virginia was Arlington at $454, up slightly (0.4 percent) from $452, followed by Falls Church ($432, up 13.1 percent from $382); Alexandra ($407, down 1.2 percent from $412); and Fairfax County ($316, up 9 percent from $290).
Down the list were Loudoun County ($244, up 17.9 percent from $207) and Prince William County ($206, up 17.1 percent from $176).
In Maryland, Montgomery County’s per-square-foot cost of $278 was up 9.9 percent from $253, while in Prince George’s County, the rate of $228 was up 17.5 percent from $194.
Figures represent most, but not all, sales during the period. Figures for July 2021 are preliminary and are subject to revision.