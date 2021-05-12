[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Home-sellers across all the major jurisdictions of the Washington region in the first four months of 2021 received more, on a per-square-foot basis, than those selling their homes during the same period in 2020.
All nine jurisdictions in a Sun Gazette ranking had higher year-over-year per-square-foot prices, according to figures compiled by RealEstate Business Intelligence, based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Leading the pack was the District of Columbia, where the average per-square-foot cost of $543 during the first four months of 2021 was up 10.6 percent from $491 a year before.
Arlington followed suit, up 2.2 percent from $455 in 2020 to $465 in 2021, followed by:
• Falls Church, where the per-square-foot cost during the first four months of 2021 was $413, up 2 percent from a year before. • Alexandria, where the average of $410 was up 7.1 percent from $383. • Fairfax County, where the average of $315 was up 9 percent from $289. • Montgomery County, where the average of $274 was up 10.5 percent from $248. • Loudoun County, where the average of $234 was up 12 percent from $209. • Prince George’s County, where the average of $217 was up 16 percent from $187. • Prince William County, where the average of $197 was up 13.9 percent from 173.