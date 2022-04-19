With one exception, home-sellers in every major jurisdiction across the Washington region garnered more, on a per-square-foot basis, during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.
That lone exception was the District of Columbia, but residents there have little reason to worry: The decline was modest and didn’t threaten its place at the top of the ranking.
The median sales price for homes that went to closing in the January-February-March period was $543 in the District of Columbia, down 1.5 percent from $551 a year before, according to data provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Elsewhere, however, per-square-foot sales prices continues to rise.
Second and third in the ranking were Arlington and Falls Church, at $491 (up 11.9 percent from $439) and $432 (up from $386, also 11.9 percent), respectively. Rounding out the top five were Alexandria ($425, up 9.5 percent from $388) and Fairfax County ($325, up 7.6 percent from $302).
Maryland’s Montgomery County was next on the list, at $281 (up 11.1 percent from $253), followed by Loudoun County ($260, up 11.6 percent from $233), Prince George’s County ($$235, up 14.1 percent from $206) and Prince William County ($222, up 15 percent from $193).
For the Mid-Atlantic as a whole, the median per-square-foot cost for the first three months of the year stood at $207, up 13.1 percent.
